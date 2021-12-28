Emergency SNAP benefits in SC extended through January

South Carolina News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
SNAP benefits_1547635577791.PNG.jpg

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) has approved a request to extend emergency food funding for South Carolina families through the month of January.

Authorized recipients of Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits will be given the maximum benefit allotment based on household size, regardless of income, thanks to the expansion.

Since March of 2020, the emergency expansion has been helping South Carolina families hit hard by the pandemic.

The USDA estimates that in January, 303,858 households will receive emergency allotments, with the agency shelling out approximately $54,459,545 in emergency benefits during that time period. That amounts to about $180 per family.

Click here for more information or to apply for benefits.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

DOWNLOAD THE APP!

Join our daily newsletter!

Click for latest news and information

TRENDING HEADLINES