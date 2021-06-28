Emergency SNAP supplements to end August 1

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Department of Social Services (DSS) on Monday announced that emergency increases to Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) allotments will end August 1.

Beginning in March of 2020, authorized households became eligible to receive “the maximum benefit allotment, based on household size, regardless of income” to assist with financial difficulties brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Effective August 1, SNAP households will return to receiving the amount they received pre-pandemic.

DSS offered the following examples of how benefits will change:

Example 1: 1-person SNAP household whose regular SNAP allotment is $19 a month. Prior to August 1, 2021, the household was eligible to receive an additional $215 in emergency allotment which brought them up to the maximum allotment for a one-person household which is $234. Effective August 1st, this SNAP household will receive $19 a month.



Example 2: • 4-person SNAP household whose regular SNAP allotment is $230 a month. Prior to August 1, 2021, the household was eligible to receive an additional $552 in emergency allotment which brought them up to the maximum allotment for a four-person household which is $782. Effective August 1st, this SNAP household will receive $230 a month



