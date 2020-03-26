Emergency supplement available for SNAP recipients

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The SC Department of Social Services (DSS) has received a waiver allowing it to provide “two months of emergency SNAP supplements to address temporary food needs for SNAP households.”

DSS estimates that the emergency benefits will affect 176,000 households.

All SNAP households will now receive the maximum benefit allotment, based on household size, regardless of income. Households that already receive the maximum allotment will not receive the emergency supplement, according to DSS.

The maximum benefit amounts based on household members are as follows:

1 person- $194

2 people- $355

3 people- $509

4 people- $646

5 people- $768

6 people- $921

7 people- $1,018

8 people- $1,164

9 people- $1,310

10 people- $1,456

Each additional person- $146

The supplements will go straight to EBT cards and are expected by March 28. They will also be available in April, and will be given on the same schedule as the recipients’ normal benefits.