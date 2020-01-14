Employee injured at Darlington County hemp processing plant

DARLINGTON, SC (WBTW) – An employee was taken to a hospital after suffering an injury at a Darlington County hemp processing plant.

Officers responded to Specialty Oil Extractors, LLC around 10 p.m. on January 13 for an incident involving an employee, according to a report from the Darlington Police Department. When approaching the employee, police noticed him sitting in a chair and holding his left arm with his shirt sleeve “dripping what appeared to be blood.”

Officers applied a tourniquet to try and stop the bleeding before EMS crews arrived. The employee was transported to MUSC in Florence.

Officers were told the employee was trying to adjust a conveyor belt, when his arm was pulled into the machine.

According to DHEC, Specialty Oil Extractors, LLC is a hemp processing plant.

No information on the condition of the employee is available.