PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. (WBTW) — A man was arrested Thursday night after an alleged armed robbery at a Pawleys Island ice cream shop, according to the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office.

Scott Todd, 55, of Murrells Inlet, was arrested shortly after the alleged armed robbery was reported at about 8 p.m. Thursday, according to deputies. He’s charged with armed robbery and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, according to online booking records.

Scott Todd (Courtesy: Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office)

Deputies were called to Paradice Ice Cream on Ocean Highway and met with a victim in the parking lot, according to an incident report provided by the sheriff’s office.

Todd allegedly approached the victim behind the counter and used a pair of scissors to demand money, according to warrants obtained by News13.

Todd allegedly said “Give me all the money or I will have them kill you” while pressing the scissors to the side of the victim’s body, according to the warrants.

Todd allegedly took money from the cash register and was pepper sprayed by the victim, causing him to fall into a t-shirt rack in the business, according to the report.

A deputy was able to locate Todd shortly after the incident after the victim provided his description, according to the report.

“Looks like he didn’t want to do it,” owner Mark Martinez told News13.

Martinez said there are eight security cameras and Todd was seen on all of them.

The owner couldn’t provide the surveillance video to News13 due to the ongoing investigation, but let News13 view it.

Martinez said in their eight years they’ve never had any issues of any kind. Both he and the woman who was behind the counter declined to speak on camera, but said they’re shocked and still processing what happened.

A sign placed at the business on Friday says the business is closed for the season and will re-open in February. Martinez said they’re closing a week earlier than normal.

“I feel bad for [the victim], but I tell you this day and age, crime is everywhere and it’s even hitting Pawleys,” said Patrick Petree, a concerned customer. “It’s sad to see but I’m glad they’re OK and I’m glad she was tough.”

The victim said she’s OK but in hindsight it maybe was not her smartest choice to have chased after the suspect.

No other details were immediately available.