Employee working for city park in Florence stabbed to death in random attack

FLORENCE, S.C. (AP) — Investigators say an employee working at a city park in South Carolina was stabbed to death in what appeared to be a random attack.

Authorities say 49-year-old Penny Phillips was opening the community center at Northwest Park Community Center in Florence on Monday morning when she was attacked.

Police say 18-year-old Jawan Kavorie Crittenden was arrested several hours later. He was charged with murder after Phillips died Monday night.

Investigators say they don’t know why Crittenden attacked Phillips with a knife and the killing didn’t appear to be related to two recent shootings in the neighborhood around the park.

Phillips had worked for the city about a month.