End of COVID-19 emergency means end of curbside beer in SC

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — It’s back to being illegal in South Carolina to buy beer and wine outside of a store.

Gov. Henry McMaster’s decision to end the COVID-19 state of emergency in South Carolina also ended the emergency provision allowing grocery and other stores to deliver beer and wine to people picking up their purchases in a parking lot or a drive-thru window.

Lawmakers tried to pass bills changing the law permanently, but proposals couldn’t get through both the House and Senate this session.

But the ban may just last a few weeks. The House put into its budget plan a temporary renewal so people would not have to go inside a store to get beer and wine.

