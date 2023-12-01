SOUTH CAROLINA (WSAV) — A pair of North Atlantic right whales were spotted off the coast of South Carolina recently, signaling progress for the endangered species.

A mother whale, Juno, and her calf were first spotted on Nov. 28 near the entrance to Winyah Bay in South Carolina. The pair was the first right whale sighted with a newborn calf this winter., according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC).

The FWC estimates that Juno is at least 38 years old and her calf is no more than a week old. This makes Juno’s 8th calf documented by researchers.

Hermina Glass-Hill, Whale Week volunteer director and senior field representative with Oceana, says the sighting is a positive sign for the species as there are less than 350 left in the world.

“North Atlantic right whales are critically endangered due to vessel strikes and entanglements in fishing gear. The mother whales are identified by the white patches called callosities taken by aerial photos” Glass-Hill said. “With less than eighty breeding females, if more of them continue to have more new calves than deaths, there is a promising chance that North Atlantic right whales will recover and once again thrive.”

Seven more potential mother whales, ranging from 14 to over 42 years old, have been sighted from North Carolina to Georgia since November 15.