Enjoy fair food and exhibits from the comfort of your car at the South Carolina State Fair

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina State Fair is moving forward as scheduled this year despite the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, but for those concerned about catching COVID-19, there will be a drive-through option.

Organizers for the Fall 2020 event are taking all precautions regarding the virus into consideration as they make plans for this year’s event.

“The safety and well-being of our guests, participants, partners and community comes first, so we are closely following the directives of local and national health agencies,” organizers said in a statement in May.

But to make the fair more accessible to all, they will offer a two-day drive-through event so that people can enjoy the exhibits and food without leaving the comfort of their car.

“In the midst of the worst global crisis of our lifetime, we wanted to give the community something positive to look forward to,” said General Manager Nancy Smith, who also serves as the current chair of the International Association of Fairs and Exhibitions (IAFE). “Our team is proud to offer a free event where families and friends can experience the joy of the State Fair in a safe and fun environment.”

Organizers say guests will enjoy free admission to drive through the fairgrounds and experience unique, car-friendly attractions that highlight South Carolina’s agriculture, history, arts, and culture.

You will also be able to purchase some of your favorite fair foods.

“The Drive-Through State Fair is going to give folks a snippet of the fair they’ve known their entire lives,” said Smith. “It will certainly look different, but we look forward to sharing this gift with the community. It will truly be a year like no other.”

The only thing missing is the rides.

“As the state’s largest event, we have a responsibility to take care of our neighbors and protect those we love,” Smith said. “To prioritize community health and well-being, our team has spent countless hours developing the best and safest State Fair possible. Safety is always our number one concern, and it is clear to us that the State Fair must adapt to the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic.”

The SC State Fair will take place from October 14th to the 25th in Columbia, and the drive-through portion will happen on October 20th and 21st.