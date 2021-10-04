Episcopal Diocese of South Carolina ordains first female bishop

by: Sophie Brams

Photo Credit: Leslie Ryann McKellar

Charleston, S.C. (WCBD)- The Right Reverend Ruth M. Woodliff-Stanley became the first female bishop of the Episcopal Diocese of South Carolina on Saturday.

Woodliff-Stanley is the 15th bishop to lead the diocese and the first full-time bishop serving the diocese since 2012.

“My deep heart’s desire is that we begin a new season today of resurrection, hope, justice, and love in the Episcopal Diocese of South Carolina that will be a beacon for all,” said Woodliff-Stanley during the service.

As diocesan bishop, Woodliff-Stanley will represent more than 7,500 members of 31 churches across eastern South Carolina.

