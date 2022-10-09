UNION COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – An escaped Union County inmate, who has been on the run since September 30, was arrested Saturday.

David Paul Strickland, 44, escaped from the Union County Detention Center in Jonesville by throwing a blanket over a razor wire fence.

According to the Union County Sheriff’s Office, after receiving a tip, Strickland was found hiding in an abandoned home near Monarch Community.

Strickland was arrested without incident and was transported to the Union County Detention Center.