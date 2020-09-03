Event to honor SC native Chadwick Boseman in Anderson Thursday night

HOLLYWOOD, CA – MARCH 04: Chadwick Boseman attends the 90th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on March 4, 2018 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)

ANDERSON, S.C. (WCBD) – An event to honor the life of actor and Anderson, S.C. native Chadwick Boseman is happening in his hometown tonight.

The event will include speakers such as: the daughter of singer James Brown, Anderson Mayor Terence Roberts, and Boseman’s former pastor, Dr. Samuel Neely.

A special presentation of “The Black Panther” will also be played at tonight’s event. Boseman’s role as the Black Panther is what triggered his fame around the globe.

A new scholarship fund has been created in Boseman’s name at TL Hanna High School, where he graduated.

Principal Walter Mayfield says that scholarship will be awarded to a deserving student each school year.

Boseman graduated high school in 1995.