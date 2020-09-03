Event to honor SC native Chadwick Boseman in Anderson Thursday night

South Carolina News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HOLLYWOOD, CA – MARCH 04: Chadwick Boseman attends the 90th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on March 4, 2018 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)

ANDERSON, S.C. (WCBD) – An event to honor the life of actor and Anderson, S.C. native Chadwick Boseman is happening in his hometown tonight.

The event will include speakers such as: the daughter of singer James Brown, Anderson Mayor Terence Roberts, and Boseman’s former pastor, Dr. Samuel Neely.

A special presentation of “The Black Panther” will also be played at tonight’s event. Boseman’s role as the Black Panther is what triggered his fame around the globe.

A new scholarship fund has been created in Boseman’s name at TL Hanna High School, where he graduated.

Principal Walter Mayfield says that scholarship will be awarded to a deserving student each school year.

Boseman graduated high school in 1995.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

DOWNLOAD THE APP!

WCBD News app graphic_1558160087567.png.jpg

Click for latest news and information

TRENDING HEADLINES