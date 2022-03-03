COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Everybody who files an income tax return in South Carolina would get a rebate check of at least $100 in a bill being considered by the state Senate.

That includes the more than 1 million people who pay no state income tax. The rebates make up about half of a $2 billion package.

A subcommittee sent the bill to the full Senate Finance Committee on Thursday.

The measure also would cut the top income tax rate from 7% to 5.7%.

The Senate proposal doubles the money put into tax cuts by the House, which unanimously passed its own tax package without a rebate last week.