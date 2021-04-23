Ex-NFL pro who killed six in South Carolina was ID’d by phone found at scene

A York County sheriff’s deputy is parked outside a residence where multiple people, including a prominent doctor, were fatally shot a day earlier, Thursday, April 8, 2021, in Rock Hill, S.C. A source briefed on the mass killing said the gunman was former NFL player Phillip Adams, who shot himself to death early Thursday. (AP Photo/Nell Redmond)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Newly released search warrants show that police identified a former NFL player as the primary suspect in a mass shooting at a South Carolina home earlier this month after finding his iPhone at the house.

Authorities say that Phillip Adams fatally shot six people including a prominent physician in Rock Hill, South Carolina, on April 7 before killing himself.

Authorities also searched Adams’ parents’ home and found numerous notebooks “with cryptic writing with different designs and emblems.”

Adams’ brain is now being examined for a possible degenerative disease that has been shown to cause violent mood swings and other cognitive disorders in some athletes and members of the military.

