Exit 95 Interchange in Cherokee County to close for 9 months starting Tuesday

CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA)- Starting next week, drivers can expect some major road improvements to begin on I-85 at the Exit 95 interchange— which means closures and detours.

According to the SCDOT, this is a part of the Interstate 85 widening project in Spartanburg and Cherokee Counties.

Beginning on Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021, interchange at exit 95 will be rebuilt and modernized with a new bridge and new ramps to provide safer, improved traffic flow.

Officials said this closure is expected to last around 9 months but the schedule could be impacted by adverse weather or utility issues.

“The South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT) is working to modernize this interchange as well as the rest of the 21-mile-long I-85 corridor through Spartanburg and Cherokee counties – an $830 million investment for this vital part of South Carolina’s transportation system.” Christy Hall, Secretary of Transportation, said.

At the exit 95 interchange, SCDOT said they plan to build a higher, wider Pleasant School Road bridge to accommodate 6 lanes of traffic below and room for future widening on the interstate.

DOT officials said the current bridge is 15 feet high and 28 feet wide. The new bridge will be 20 feet high, 70 feet wide with 12-foot lanes in each direction, a turning lane and 10-foot shoulders.

The new interchange is expected to increase safety by eliminating the current two-way traffic on ramps leading to frontage roads, making the new ramps one-directional. They will also eliminate an antiquated traffic pattern and bring it up to current standards.

I-85 drivers wishing to use exit 95 will be detoured to Exit 96. To access the City of Gaffney, traffic will use Exit 96 to SC 18. To access Pleasant School Road and/or UPS, traffic will use Exit 96 to Wilcox Avenue. The net detour length is approximately 1.4 miles.

These maps show the detour beginning Sept. 28:

SCDOT continues to urge drivers to slow down, pay attention and drive carefully as crews work on the reconstruction and widening of 21 miles of I-85 between mile markers 77 and 98 in Spartanburg and Cherokee Counties.

Note: Wilcox Avenue will be open and SC 18 be open on new location in this section, making the detour more manageable.