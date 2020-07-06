Expedition team continues its 30-day hike across SC

PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (NBC News Channel/WYFF) – A 30-day trek from the mountains to the sea in South Carolina began Friday atop the state’s highest point.

Lieutenant Governor Pamela Evette and her family joined the SC7 Expedition team for a hike on the Sassafras Overlook.

Sassafras Mountain is the highest point in South Carolina and is often called “the roof of the Palmetto State.”

Conservationist Tom Mullikin is leading the 30-day hike with a video crew tagging along to highlight the seven natural wonders of the state.

“It’s like God’s medicine, right? You know, coming out here, breathing fresh air, Vitamin D is healthy for everybody, and you can social distance on the trail,” said Lt. Gov. Evette.

“The environment doesn’t belong to the rich or the poor, the Democrats or the Republicans. It belongs to all of us, and we’re all stewards here along the way,” said Mullikin.

Mullikin, a South Carolina native, created the project to call attention to the natural beauty of his home state on the 50th anniversary of earth day.

He also hopes to help raise awareness of Floodwater Prevention & Resiliency across the state and engage leaders and citizens in the protection and enjoyment of South Carolina’s natural resources.