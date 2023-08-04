COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) — South Carolina shoppers can get around 7% off a number of items this weekend ahead of the new school year. The state’s tax-free weekend began at midnight on Friday, August 4, and will last until 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, August 6.

During that time, many purchases will be exempt from South Carolina’s six percent sales tax, as well as any applicable local taxes.

Walmart’s Global Communications Senior Manager, Shelle Mitchell said they are expecting an increase in shoppers during the three-day weekend.

“We’ve seen really a steady stream of shoppers getting their back-to-school supplies,” Mitchell said. “But probably during the tax-free weekend those people looking for extra savings will be coming out.”

Consumer advocates are offering some tips for South Carolinians before they load up their carts in person or online.

Bailey Parker, Communication Director for the South Carolina Department of Consumer Affairs, said shoppers should pay close attention at the cash register.

“This happened to even my own family member where somebody got their pin by watching them enter it,” she explained. “So while you may not think people are watching, they are.”

Parker also recommends using a credit card instead of a debit card and using ‘tap-to-pay’ to avoid card skimmers.

A sheriff’s office in New York said they recently found the devices placed at a store in the state.

“It gathers all the information and this particular one stores it on the memory card there,” Deputy Brendan Hurley said. “Before you use the credit card device, just give a little tug on the faceplate. If it moves, if it comes off, obviously it’s a fake.”

Parker also reminds online shoppers to be cautious of fake websites and third-party sellers.

“These can be scammers that you’re buying from. So there is plenty of fake websites and they can be very sophisticated — anyone can make a good-looking website, so you definitely need to be suspicious.”

In 2022, the State Dept. of Revenue reported that South Carolina shoppers bought more than $26 million in tax-free items during the tax-free weekend.

However, retail experts advise shoppers to know what they are looking for because some companies may adjust their prices during the weekend.

“Have a list and be very specific. Because it can be a benefit — if I’m buying school uniforms for three children, that could be a lot of savings,” said Mike Watson, a retail professor at the University of South Carolina. “But if it’s something you’re allowed to be more flexible with, there is probably going to be an additional opportunity to buy those items later on-sale as well, for probably an even greater discount.”

Watson said shoppers will get the best deals on computers, shoes, and band/school uniforms during the tax-free weekend.

At the end of the weekend, experts recommend that shoppers check their financial statements to ensure there are not any strange transactions.