NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The Federal Aviation Administration released new details Tuesday about a deadly plane crash Saturday in North Myrtle Beach.

The Piper PA-12 returned to drop off a banner and climbed out, but “nosed over backwards into the ground,” according to the FAA.

The plane was registered to Barnstormers Aerial Advertising LLC, according to FAA registration records. The plane was registered to the company on May 28, 2013.

Flight records from FlightAware do not list any flights in the last 14 days for this particular aircraft registration number.

David Flading, 56, died of traumatic injuries from the crash, Horry County Deputy Coroner Michelle McSpadden said. Flading was originally from Pennsylvania but had been living in Myrtle Beach for more than 20 years. He was the only person on the plane.

Bob Dorsey, who lives nearby, said he went outside when he heard sirens and saw the plane in the ground with its nose down and tail up in the air.

“It’s very sad to see that,” he said. “We watch those planes every day when they come in and pick the banners up off the runway. They’re the planes that fly the banners over the beach every day.”

A preliminary report will be available in a couple of weeks and a full report could take one to two years to complete.