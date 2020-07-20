Fake contact tracers; scammers using COVID-19 to get access to your personal information

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – In South Carolina, contact tracing is becoming increasingly important, but scammers are pretending to be contact tracers and are coming up with ways to steal your money or identity.

Contact tracers sit in a room using computers and a phone to track down those who might be infected, but criminals are working in similar ways.

They reach out to you by phone call or text to let you know you’ve been in touch with somebody who is infected. But, then they start asking for your bank account information or social security number.

“The scammer calls and says ‘oh you’ve been in contact with someone who has COVID-19’ and to get the process rolling we’re going to need you to make an immediate payment,” said Kevin Anderson, Head of NCDOJ Consumer Protection Division. “They’re scammers who are not trying to protect your health, but trying to steal your money or information.”

Real contact tracers do not send texts with links and they never ask for payments or personal information.