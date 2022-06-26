SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A Spartanburg County deputy will be laid to rest Sunday afternoon.

The funeral for Deputy Austin Aldridge will be at The Church at the Mill, located at 4455 Anderson Mill Road, at 4 p.m.

Aldridge was shot during an ambush Tuesday afternoon. He was responding to a domestic call on Chaffee Road.

He was taken to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

The funeral will be followed by a procession to Westwood Memorial Gardens for his burial.

From Church to Cemetery

After the service, Deputy Aldridge will be escorted out of the church through a line of law enforcement officers to the hearse. Around 5:15 p.m-5:30 p.m., the processional is expecting to leave for the cemetery.

The following is the route to the cemetery:

Turn right onto out of the parking lot on Anderson Mill Road

Turn left onto Reidville Road

Turn left into the cemetery or the overflow parking area

The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office said no one on the processional route should pass the intersection of Highway 290 on Reidville Road going towards the cemetery.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to support Deputy Aldridge’s family.