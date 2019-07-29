Fallen Florence County investigator to be honored with memorial bypass

LAKE CITY, SC (WBTW) – It’s been almost a year since two Florence law enforcement officers lost their lives after the deadly shooting at the Vintage Place neighborhood on October 3rd.

Drivers making their way on Highway 378 near Lake City will notice the intersection is now named the Farrah Turner Memorial Bypass.

“It was actually my family who ultimately chose the location. This particular location is truly key because the bypass is what you have to cross to get into lake city which is our a beloved home at a community she cherished so much,” said Attorney Britney Weaver.

Back in May, South Carolina lawmakers passed a resolution to name the bypass after Investigator Turner.

The family tells WBTW this is a special tribute that will keep her memory alive.

“Most of Farrah’s maternal and paternal family live in Lake City, so it was something that we can see and they can see daily as a reminder of her greatness and the sacrifice she made for the community,” said Weaver.

The family said there are also other plans in the works.

“We will be launching a Farrah turner foundation to carry her legacy and the funds that came in will be utilized to protect children of sexual assault and abuse,” said Weaver.

The dedication event for the memorial bypass will be held on August 17 starting at 9:30 a.m.