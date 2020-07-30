Families of inmates to march in Columbia protesting the spread of coronavirus and treatment of inmates

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – Family members of inmates in The South Carolina Department of Corrections will hold a parade to protest the treatment of inmates and the spread of coronavirus to within the system.

The march will be held Saturday, August 1, beginning at The South Carolina Statehouse and they will make their way to The South Carolina Department of Corrections Headquarters.

Hundreds of people from across the state will be protesting in the protest and they are asking for others to participate in the march.