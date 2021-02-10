Family and friends remember 6-year-old Faye Swetlik one year after her disappearance

CAYCE, S.C. (WCBD) – It has been one year since the disappearance of 6-year-old Faye Swetlik.

She went missing from her home in the Churchill Heights community of Cayce, South Carolina on February 10th, 2020 – sparking a massive search with law enforcement agencies and community members.

Swetlik’s body was found three days after she was reported missing, on February 13th, not far from where she was last seen.

Authorities say her neighbor, Coty Taylor, killed her and then took his own life – the reason is still unknown.

Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher said this was the hardest case she has ever worked. She arranged a procession when Faye’s body was taken to and from the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston for an autopsy.

“It was just unreal, and I remember crying for three hours on the trip home,” said Fisher. “It was just amazing the way everybody came together to bring this little girl home and to give her the dignity that she deserved to get her back to her family.”

Faye’s family and the Town of Springdale Police Department asked people to wear pink and purple this week. They were Faye’s favorite colors.