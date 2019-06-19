Family, community holds vigil for Heather Elvis, who has been missing since 2013

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WCBD) – A prayer vigil was held Tuesday night for Heather Elvis at Peachtree Boat Landing in Myrtle Beach.

It was the location where her car was found abandoned in December of 2013. Elvis has been missing since that time.

Her family continues to ask anyone with information about her disappearance to come forward.

“We just have a feeling that there’s people out there that know something that haven’t come forward yet,” said Debbi Elvis, Heather Elvis’ mother. “We are just hoping that no matter how little they think it is, or how much trouble they think they might get into, or what people might think of the—all of those things they’ll overcome and just go ahead and come and tell what they know.”

The Elvis family plans to hold a fundraiser next week to rebuild a community garden at the landing.

They will spread rocks sold during that fundraiser in the garden on Heather’s birthday, which is June 30th.

Proceeds will go to the CUE Center for Missing Persons.

Sidney and Tammy Moorer are both serving time in connection to Elvis’ disappearance.

Sidney Moorer is serving ten years on an obstruction of justice charge. He will be re-tried in Georgetown County on the kidnapping charge.

His wife, Tammy is serving 30 years on kidnapping and conspiracy charges.