Family, friends to gather Friday to honor the life of 6-year-old Faye Swetlik

CAYCE, S.C. (WCBD/AP) – A memorial service will be held Friday for 6-year-old Faye Swetlik.

Authorities say Swetlik was playing in her front yard after getting off the school bus Feb. 10 when she disappeared.

More than 200 officers searched for her until Thursday, when Faye’s rain boot found in a neighbor’s trash can led police to search a nearby area for a fourth time. That’s when they found her body recently placed there.

DNA evidence connects the girl’s death to that neighbor, 30-year-old Coty Scott Taylor, authorities said.

Right after Faye’s body was found, Taylor was found dead from slitting his own throat on his patio, according to the Lexington County Coroner’s Office.

The girl’s family asked for Friday’s memorial to be child-friendly and for everyone to wear pink and purple to honor her bubbly spirit.

The memorial will be held at Trinity Baptist Church in Cayce and begins at 7:00 p.m.

Doors will open at 6:00 p.m.

News 2 will have coverage of that memorial on-air and online – you can tap or click here to watch live at that time.