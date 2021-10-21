Family grieves teenager hit, killed by trailer in Greenville Co.

BLACKSBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Family members and friends are speaking out after 18-year-old Sydney Harvey was killed this past Monday. Harvey got out of a pickup truck with a trailer attached and was hit.

“She had a beautiful smile; she had a cute laugh,” said her mother, Charity Reynolds.

Charity Reynolds says her daughter is way more than what happened.

“She had a heart of gold and only saw the good in people, she didn’t see the bad in anybody. That’s what I want people to remember her by,” she said.

Reynolds describes her daughter as quirky and bubbly. She says Harvey always lit up a room when she walked in, and continued to spread her love everywhere she went. Reynolds says her daughter loved animals, especially cats, and always enjoyed being in nature.

Krista Barker is a childhood friend of Harvey’s, she says she is still trying to process her grief. Barker says they spent their childhood being best friends, going trick-or-treating together and always doing one another’s hair and makeup. Barker says she thinks of Harvey every day.

“I think about her a lot and how I wish I would have contacted her more. I mean, nobody knew she would just be gone the next day,” said Barker.

Harvey graduated from Blacksburg High School and was aspiring to become an esthetician. The deadly accident has left those who knew her confused as to how and why this happened.

“I’m just trying to figure out why, because it doesn’t make sense at all,” said Barker.

Reynolds said they will continue to keep her daughter’s memory alive and will never forget how amazing she was.

Harvey’s funeral will be at the Gordon Mortuary on Saturday, October 23, at 5 p.m.

The family says the funeral is open to anyone who wants to come pay respects. The family also has a GoFundMe set up, to help donate, click here.