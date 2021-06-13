Family of man killed by police in his own home gets $75,000

South Carolina News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — Authorities in South Carolina have paid $75,000 to the family of a man who was shot and killed by sheriff’s deputies who forced their way into his home after he was the victim in a robbery and assault.

Investigators say 55-year-old Charles Rosemond Sr. was shot after he fired at the Greenville County deputies who broke down the door of his apartment in December 2015.

A neighbor had called 911. One officer suffered a superficial head wound and recovered.

The lawsuit says Rosemond died from a leg wound while the wounded deputy was treated.

The Greenville News reported that the sheriff’s office said the payment was not an admission of fault in the shooting.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

DOWNLOAD THE APP!

2021 Hurricane Ready Guide

Click for latest news and information

TRENDING HEADLINES

Join our daily newsletter!