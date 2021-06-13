Family of man killed by police in his own home gets $75,000

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — Authorities in South Carolina have paid $75,000 to the family of a man who was shot and killed by sheriff’s deputies who forced their way into his home after he was the victim in a robbery and assault.

Investigators say 55-year-old Charles Rosemond Sr. was shot after he fired at the Greenville County deputies who broke down the door of his apartment in December 2015.

A neighbor had called 911. One officer suffered a superficial head wound and recovered.

The lawsuit says Rosemond died from a leg wound while the wounded deputy was treated.

The Greenville News reported that the sheriff’s office said the payment was not an admission of fault in the shooting.