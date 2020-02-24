Family of missing Horry County woman continues search

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – It’s been nine days since 61-year-old Conway woman, Marianne Marsh went missing. Her family has left no stone unturned in their search.

“It’s been very hard. It’s been an emotional rollercoaster, it’s been exhausting. It’s been really hard,” Marsh’s daughter, Joy MacBay said.

MacBay says her mother had a lot on her mind the day she went missing, but she didn’t seem out of sorts. Marsh told her family she was going for a walk. No one has heard from her since she sent a text message at 4:15 pm on Valentine’s Day. Marsh left her cell phone, medication and wallet in her Conway home.

“At this point, you drill yourself of every scenario, every possibility, things that are really not actually probable, but when you don’t know anything, anything is possible, so you go through every scenario,” MacBay said.

Horry County police are investigating. MacBay says officers are speaking with neighbors and looking into where Marsh could have gone using her cell phone.

However, MacBay says police don’t have all the resources to help with a boots on the ground search. The CUE Center for Missing Persons was called in to help and will begin a professional search on Monday.

“Best case scenario, she’s off taking some time to herself somewhere and putting us through an awful lot while she’s doing it. On the other hand, worst case scenario, she’s out there somewhere, and she needs our help,” MacBay said.

To help the family with the search, click here.

To contact Horry County police with any tips, call 843-915-TIPS (8477).