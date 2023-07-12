COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD)- The family of 14-year-old Cyrus Carmack-Belton, who was killed after being wrongly accused of shoplifting, has announced plans to file a lawsuit against the Columbia convenience store owner who shot him.

Rick Chow, 58, was charged with murder after deputies say he shot Carmack-Belton in the back as he was running away from the store on the night of May 28.

The family’s attorney, Todd Rutherford, told NBC affiliate WIS on Tuesday that he expects to file a wrongful death lawsuit against Chow “as soon as possible.”

“The family intends to use the civil justice system, as well as the criminal justice system, to make sure that they get justice for Cyrus,” he told WIS.

Chow chased Carmack-Belton from the store after supsecting the teenager had shoplifted bottles of water from the store, but Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott said there was no evidence to support that claim.

WIS reported that Rutherford filed a notice of lis pendens on June 22, which aims to freeze Chow’s assets, including the property on Parklane Road where the shooting occured.

“If you don’t, then Mr. Chow would dispose of all of his assets, and by the time any lawsuit was filed, there would be nothing left to sue,” he said.

No exact date was given on when the lawsuit is expected to be filed.

Chow is currently being held at the Richland County Detention Center awaiting a bond hearing.