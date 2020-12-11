Family of stunned teen wants use of force policies reviewed

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The family of a South Carolina teenager shocked with a stun gun by a school resource officer this week wants school districts to take a closer look at their use of force policies.

An attorney for 16-year-old Treyvon Hampton says the sophomore at Airport High School in West Columbia was waiting at a school bus stop Wednesday when he got in a fight with other students.

The lawyer says a school resource officer with the Cayce Department of Public Safety ran up behind Treyvon and proceeded to use a stun gun on him.

Treyvon’s family says the officer violated school policy.

The police department says it’s not commenting on the ongoing investigation because a minor is involved.