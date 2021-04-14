Family relocated after violence erupts at protest outside home of arrested Fort Jackson solider

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The family of a non-commissioned Army officer at Fort Jackson was removed from their home Wednesday night after protests turned violent.
The officer, identified as Jonathan Pentland, was arrested and charged with third-degree assault Wednesday following a viral video showing him aggressively confronting a Black man walking through his neighborhood, The Summit.
Pentland told the man he was “in the wrong neighborhood,” and the video showed Pentland pushing the man. According to the Richland County Sheriff’s Office report, Pentland also slapped the man’s phone out of his hand and stomped on it.
Fort Jackson officials have said that they are aware of the video and that his behavior is not reflective of the base or the Army.
The Richland County Sheriff’s Office and Department of Justice are investigating.