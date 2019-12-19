Family remembers ‘Pure heart’ of victim in Anderson Co. special needs bus crash

ANDERSON CO., S.C. (WSPA) – WSPA spoke with a heartbroken family after their loved one died in a tragic crash involving a special needs bus in Anderson County.

The crash happened on Belton Honea Path Highway, near Beeks Road, on Tuesday.

Kevin LeCroy was on the bus when it was hit head-on.

“Just a pure heart. He never had a bad word about anybody,” LeCroy’s sister, Charlesa Davis, said. “He saw the good in everything. What we considered junk, he saw a useful purpose.”

Kevin LeCroy’s family told WSPA that he didn’t let anything hold him back.

“He had such a good ambition to learn and do all kinds of things,” his sister, Emily Peeples, said. “We didn’t treat him differently than we treated everybody else.”

LeCroy’s family said he had special needs, but was very independent.

His sisters said he cooked and cleaned, and some of his favorite hobbies included playing with his two dogs, Jake and Cody, and riding his golf cart.

“He wanted a car when he turned 16, and so my parents went out and got him a golf cart,” Peeples said.

LeCroy also enjoyed hanging out with his friends at the Anderson County Disabilities & Special Needs Board.

He was riding with those friends on Tuesday when a vehicle crossed the center line and hit their bus head-on. Sadly, LeCroy died.

The Anderson County Disabilities & Special Needs Board had its flags flying at half-staff on Wednesday.

They sent WSPA a statement, saying they are heartbroken and that LeCroy had the sweetest nature and biggest heart.

LeCroy’s family doesn’t know how they’re going to make it through Christmas–one of his favorite days.

“He still believed and that magic kept Christmas alive for all of us,” Peeples said. “We’re definitely going to miss that magic.”

LeCroy’s family said they’re leaning on their faith because that’s what LeCroy would want them to do.

“He loved old Gospel music. He loved church. He loved Jesus,” Davis said.

And LeCroy’s sisters said that’s the only thing giving them peace during this difficult time.

“If there’s anybody who doesn’t believe in heaven, then I’m telling you, he busted it wide open yesterday,” Peeples said. “I know he’s there and that’s what’s going to get us through this.”

LeCroy’s sisters told WSPA that he knew James ‘Radio’ Kennedy, who passed away Sunday, and was planning to attend his funeral this coming Friday.

Now, his family believes the two might be buried on the same day.

LeCroy was not the only victim in the crash.

53-year-old Sherri Depetrillo also passed away, and LeCroy’s family is now asking for prayers for her family as well.

Eight people were taken to the hospital after the crash. There’s no word on the extent of those injuries at this time.

South Carolina Highway Patrol says the crash is still under investigation and no charges have been filed.