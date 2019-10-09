Family says woman who allegedly died from Legionnaires’ disease attended NC fair, coroner says

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office officials said their office has not yet received a report about a deadly Legionnaires’ disease case here in the Upstate.

The obituary for Lorene Hall Williams, 83, of Campobello, on Petty Funeral Home’s website said that Williams died from Legionnaires’ disease.

Coroner Rusty Clevenger said he checked on Williams’ cause of death Wednesday morning and said her cause of death has not been posted on the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control’s website, so he is unable to confirm her cause of death.

“I will also comment that this case was not reported to my office for investigation as it does not fit the requirements,” Clevenger said.

Clevenger said Williams’ next of kin did tell him that Williams did attend the N.C. Mountain State Fair before she was admitted to the hospital.

7 News also reached out to the NC Department of Health and Human Services for comment.

Officials said “we cannot identify specific individuals or provide information about them for privacy reasons.”

They also said that information on the outbreak is being updated regularly.

