COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – SC Advocates for Agriculture and Certified SC are partering on a new initiative to fix two problems: a surplus of food and a need for food.

As the COVID-19 pandemic caused many restaurants and schools to shut down, farmers lost the majority of their buyers, and were left with excess crops. In some cases, crops went bad and milk had to be dumped. At the same time, unemployment surged and many people began relying on food pantries for the first time. The increase in demand was not accompanied by an increase in supply, and pantries were quickly cleaned out.

Farmers to Food Banks “solves two problems with one charitable effort: helping the needy while supporting the South Carolina farmers who work hard to feed us all.” The organizations behind the effort are hoping to raise $500,000 to purchase food from farmers and distribute it to local food banks.

Those interested in participating in the program, whether as a distributor or a donor, should contact Cristina Key at ckey@scda.sc.gov.