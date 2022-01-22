FBI building new South Carolina headquarters near Lexington

South Carolina News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LEXINGTON, S.C. (AP) — The FBI is building a new headquarters for its South Carolina operations in Lexington.

The building will bring together FBI employees that are currently spread across three buildings in the Columbia area.

The FBI said the new building near downtown Lexington should be finished by summer 2023.

Agents say the new headquarters will have all the latest technology and expand the agency’s space.

The FBI has had most of its Columbia agents in a building at Westpark Boulevard just off Interstate 26 near Irmo since 1998.

The FBI will keep open its eight satellite offices across South Carolina.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

DOWNLOAD THE APP!

Join our daily newsletter!

Click for latest news and information

TRENDING HEADLINES