CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The FBI has announced they’re offering a $10,000 reward for information on a man accused of killing two people and injuring three others in Chester County.

Vangereil Miller is suspected of fatally shooting two people and injuring three others on March 6, 2022.

At the time of the shooting, police said Miller was on ankle monitoring while on bond for a previous crime. Miller removed the ankle monitor prior to the incident on March 6, 2022, and has not been seen since.

On March 9, 2022, Miller was charged with two counts of murder and two counts of possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime by the State of South Carolina.

A state warrant has been issued for his arrest.

Miller has ties to Chester, South Carolina; Blackstock, South Carolina; and Baltimore, Maryland. He’s described as a Black male, 5’10” tall, 160 pounds with several marks on his body.

Miller has the following tattoos: the letters “ABG” on his left neck; the words “GEREIL JR” and “RYIAH” on his inside right forearm along with stars and birds; a gun wrapped in vines and leaves along with the words “LOVE KILLS” on his chest; and the words “FEAR NO MAN” with numerous Bible verses written on his left rib and stomach area, authorities said.

The FBI is now offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of Miller. He should be considered ‘armed and dangerous,’ police said.

Anyone with information concerning Miller should call the Chester County Sheriff’s Office at 803-385-5433 or the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI.