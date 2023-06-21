COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – A large reward of up to $30,000 is being offered by the FBI Columbia Field Office for information that leads to the arrest of wanted fugitive Jeroid Price.

Price, 43, was released early from prison in March through an “illegal and secret order,” signed by now-retired Circuit Court Judge Casey Manning, on what should have been a 35-year sentence.

A federal arrest warrant was issued on June 7 in the U.S. District Court for South Carolina for unlawful flight to avoid prosecution. It follows an April bench warrant from the South Carolina Supreme Court after Price was ordered to return to custody.

Price was found guilty in 2003 for killing Carl Smalls Jr. during a shooting at a Columbia nightclub a year prior.

Authorities said that prior to his release, Price had been serving his sentence at a prison in New Mexico. His current location is unknown by law enforcement.

He is described as a Black male, 5 feet, 10 inches tall, and weighing about 240 pounds. He should be considered armed and dangerous.

Photo of Jeroid Price provided by SLED Photo of Jeroid Price provided by SLED

Officials said he has ties to South Carolina, North Carolina, Georgia, New York, and Georgia.

If you see him or know where he may be, you are asked to call 911, 1-800-CALL-FBI, or submit a tip online by visiting tips.fbi.gov.

The FBI’s reward is separate from rewards offered by other law enforcement agencies in South Carolina.

