COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The FBI on Tuesday released the 2021 Internet Crime Report, which found that cyber crime continues to cost citizens and businesses millions.

According to the report, South Carolinians lost $42.7 million to cyber crimes in 2021.

The FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center (IC3) determined that cyber crimes which compromised business emails accounted for the largest loss, estimated at $17.2 million.

Romance scams were the second most damaging, costing South Carolinians $6.8 million in 2021, followed by tech support scams, which cost South Carolinians $4.6 million.

Senior citizens are most victimized by the cyber scams. According to the IC3, victims ages 60 and older lost $15.7 million to cyber scams last year.

Nationwide, the IC3 found that victims of cyber crimes lost $6.9 billion in 2021.