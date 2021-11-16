FBI seeks assistance in identifying man connected to child sexual assault case

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The Federal Bureau of Investigation is seeking help from the public in obtaining the identity of a man who is believed to have pertinent information concerning the identity of a child victim in an ongoing sexual exploitation investigation.

The FBI on Tuesday released photos of a man, who is called John Doe 45, who was seen with a child in videos discovered by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children in June 2020.

The video data revealed that the video files were produced between January 2019 and April 2019.

The FBI describes John Doe 45 as a white male with brown hair, a brown mustache, and a brown beard.

The FBI says that due to the age of the images, it is possible that the individual’s appearance may have changed over the years.

The man is heard speaking English in the video.

Those with any information regarding the individual are advised to submit a tip online at tips.fbi.gov or call the FBI’s toll-free tip line at 1-800-CALL-FBI.