CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WCBD)- The FBI Charlotte Division has issued a warning about a fraud scheme targeting businesses in eight states, including South Carolina.

According to officials, scammers use stolen credit card numbers to make large purchases from businesses over the phone. Once the purchase is made, drivers pick up the items and take them to other states for resale.

The businesses reportedly learn days later that the purchases are fraudulent.

Officials said in many of these cases, the drivers are hired through online job sites, paid through third-party services, and are unaware that the items have been purchased illegally.

The FBI reports more than 100 businesses in North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia, Georgia, Alabama, Florida, West Virginia, and Kentucky have been targeted so far this year.

The agency said an investigation is ongoing with help from local law enforcement.

Any business that may be a victim is asked to contact FBI Charlotte at 704-672-6100 or tips.fbi.gov.