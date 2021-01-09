FBI working to track down South Carolinians who committed Federal crimes during Capitol Hill riots

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Millions of Americans watched as violent mobs swarmed Capitol Hill on Wednesday. State and Federal authorities are working together to track down the South Carolinians involved.

Let me be perfectly clear: Federal crimes were violated today at our Nation’s Capitol building. Anyone who traveled from the District of South Carolina with intent to aid this travesty or commit acts of destruction will be prosecuted by @USAO_SC. — U.S. Attorney Peter McCoy (@USAttyMcCoy) January 7, 2021

Supervisory Special Agent Donald Wood clarified that they will not be making blanket arrests to every SC resident who was in Washington DC on that day.

“I want people to be fully aware that we are not concerned about people exercising their 1st Amendment right. That’s all well and good. We’re looking for criminal violators,” says Wood.

Some of the crimes Wood listed are:

18 U.S.C. § 2385. Seditious Conspiracy. If “two or more people… conspire… by force to prevent, hinder, or delay the execution of any law of the United States, or by force to seize, take, or possess any property of the United States contrary to the authority thereof,” penalties are fines and twenty years imprisonment.

18 U.S.C. § 1361. Destruction of Government Property. If the damage exceeds $100, penalties are fines up to $250,000 and ten years imprisonment.

18 U.S.C. § 111. Assaulting Federal Officers. Fines vary, 20 years imprisonment.

18 U.S.C. § 351. Assault on Members of Congress. One year imprisonment.

41 CFR 102-74.380. Creating a Hazard on Federal Property. Penalties vary.

36 CFR 2.34 (and elsewhere). Disorderly Conduct. 90 days imprisonment, $300 fine.

He says social media has already acted as a springboard for locating these individuals. However, the Federal Bureau of Investigation is also asking that people utilize their information form found here.

According to Wood, a number of the illegal acts committed during the mayhem on Wednesday could result in decades of jail time.

“Assaulting, resisting or otherwise impeding a police officer — that kind of situation could carry up to 20 years. Very serious consequences to these penalties,” he says.

If you have any information on someone who may have committed criminal acts during the insurrection of the Capitol, click here.

You can also call 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-‪800-225-5324) to verbally report tips and/or information related to this investigation.