COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD)- Top officials are warning borrowers of a potential spike in student loan scams following last week’s decision by the U.S. Supreme Court to strike down President Biden’s debt relief plan.

The Supreme Court on Friday ruled the Biden administration overstepped its authority in trying to cancel or reduce student loan debt, effectively killing the $400 billion plan, which would have canceled up to $20,000 in federal student loans for 43 million people.

In South Carolina, more than 681,000 borrowers would have qualified for up to $10,000 in debt relief, according to estimates from the White House.

In the wake of the ruling, South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson and the FCC’s Robocall Response are warning that scammers may attempt to use the program as a pretext for misleading calls and texts.

Scammers could offer borrowers ways to relieve student loan debt by pretending to be from a “student loan forgiveness center” or referencing a “settlement” with the Department of Education that allows consumers to “fully discharge” their debts, according to the AG’s office.

The FCC said they are working with state officials to combat these communications which often mimic seemingly legitimate caller ID information.

Here are a few red flags to watch out for:

Caller pressures you to send money or give personal information

Caller requests an upfront payment in order to apply or appeal your application

Caller directs you to any website other than StudentAid.gov, the official Dept. of Education financial aid website

Caller requests you contact them via app-based message platforms

The call is made using a suspicious caller ID, such as the same area code and first three digits of your phone number.

If you receive a scam call or text regarding student loan debt relief, you can report it to the FCC here.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.