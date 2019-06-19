Federal agents continue probe into VC Summer nuclear reactor project

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – A federal probe continues into the abandoned nuclear reactors north of Columbia.

Investigators want to know what Santee Cooper and SCANA knew before walking away from the V.C. Summer project in July of 2017 after jointly spending nearly $10 billion and charging customers more than $2 billion in interest fees.

State legislators previously accused SCE&G and its parent company, SCANA, of deliberately hiding the project’s problems as they successfully sought rate hikes.

According to The State newspaper, the former CEO of Santee Cooper is talking with the feds.

Lonnie Carter was supposed to talk with them this month, but that was pushed back to next month so Carter could first speak with criminal investigators.

The State reports that Santee Cooper is paying $475 an hour for Carter’s attorney.

Carter retired from Santee Cooper in August 2017.