Federal judge sides with SC Attorney General, blocks COVID-19 vaccine mandate for healthcare workers

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – A federal judge on Tuesday blocked a Biden Administration requirement that would mandate healthcare workers be vaccinated for COVID-19, ruling in favor of South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson and the 14 other states that signed on to the lawsuit.
The government will no longer be able to enforce the mandate, however private hospitals and employers can still require COVID-19 vaccinations.
Wilson said that the “fight is not about vaccines, but about the President following the law.”
He argued that the requirement exceeded the President’s authority, and that “brave healthcare workers should not be subjected to such overreach.”