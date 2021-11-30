Federal judge sides with SC Attorney General, blocks COVID-19 vaccine mandate for healthcare workers

FILE – In this Jan. 21, 2021, file photo, a medical staff member prepares the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at Tudor Ranch in Mecca, Calif. COVID-19 deaths in the U.S. are coming down again, hospitalizations are dropping, and new cases per day are about to dip below 100,000 for the first time in two months — all signs that the summer surge is waning. Not wanting to lose momentum, government leaders and employers are looking at strengthening and expanding vaccine requirements. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – A federal judge on Tuesday blocked a Biden Administration requirement that would mandate healthcare workers be vaccinated for COVID-19, ruling in favor of South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson and the 14 other states that signed on to the lawsuit.

The government will no longer be able to enforce the mandate, however private hospitals and employers can still require COVID-19 vaccinations.

Wilson said that the “fight is not about vaccines, but about the President following the law.”

He argued that the requirement exceeded the President’s authority, and that “brave healthcare workers should not be subjected to such overreach.”