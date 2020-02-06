Federal report shows SC juvenile prison doesn’t do enough to protect young inmates

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – State officials have less than two months to make changes or face lawsuits after a federal report found the juvenile prison violates inmates’ civil rights.

The report says jail officials do not protect prisoners from fights, force them to spend days or weeks in isolation for minor offenses and do not get them mental health treatment when they threaten to harm themselves.

The federal government sued South Carolina over conditions at its juvenile prisons in the 1990s, and the state didn’t convince officials that conditions had improved until 2003.

That report also calls for South Carolina to train its guards in juvenile prisons.