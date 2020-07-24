Feeling lucky? Weekend jackpots top $100 million

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – Are you feeling lucky? The South Carolina Education Lottery says players will have a chance to win two jackpots topping $100 million.

Lottery officials say Friday night’s Mega Millions jackpot totals $124 million and Saturday’s Powerball will draw for $117 million.

The Mega Millions drawing will take place at 11:00 p.m. You must purchase your ticket by 10:00 p.m.

“The winner must overcome odds of 1 in about 303 million and can choose between a cash option of $99 million or an annuity worth $124 million,” lottery officials said.

To participate in Saturday’s Powerball jackpot, you must purchase your tickets by 9:59 p.m.

Officials say the odds of winning it all are long at about 1 in 293 million.

