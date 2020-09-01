FEMA approves Lost Wages Assistance program in SC

South Carolina News

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The Federal Emergency Management Administration (FEMA) on Tuesday approved South Carolina’s request for Lost Wages Assistance (LWA).

The federal program will provide an additional weekly $300 to the at least $100 that claimants receive in state or federal unemployment benefits.

The Department of Employment and Workforce (DEW) is working to provide additional information concerning eligibility requirements. This information will be updated on the MyBenefits portal in two to three weeks.

