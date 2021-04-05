FEMA vaccination center coming to Columbia

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The SC Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) on Monday announced that a federally-funded COVID-19 vaccination site will be opening in Columbia.

The site, located at Columbia Place Mall, will open April 14.

FEMA will assist state agencies will logistics, staffing, and supplies.

DHEC anticipates roughly 7,000 doses per week to be administered at the site for eight weeks. This is in addition to all of the vaccines already being administered at other sites statewide.

Dr. Edward Simmer, DHEC Director, released a statement reading in part: