CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – FEMA has provided funeral assistance to more than 6,000 people across South Carolina who lost loved ones during the pandemic.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency began providing financial assistance last year to help those who suffered a loss due to the pandemic. The funding is provided through the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act of 2021 and the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021.

So far, FMEA has provided more than $42 million to more than 6,000 people in South Carolina to cover funeral expenses. They said funding is still available.

“While COVID-19 funeral assistance can be reimbursed, applicants are not required to pay for funeral expenses prior to receiving assistance,” said FEMA. “Applicants must provide FEMA with a signed funeral home contract, invoice, or similar legal documentation that shows the COVID-19-related funeral expenses were incurred on or after Jan. 20, 2020.”

To apply for assistance or to ask questions about an existing application, individuals should call 844-684-6333 between 9:00 a.m. and 9:00 p.m. Monday through Friday.

There is no deadline to apply for the assistance.

There are more than 1,600 applications in South Carolina awaiting additional documentation. Any applications that are incomplete after 1 year will be moved to a suspended status in April.