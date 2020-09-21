Final day for Sidney Moorer to turn over evidence in Heather Elvis disappearance case

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The deadline has passed for Sidney Moorer to come forward with substantial evidence in the disappearance of Heather Elvis in exchange for less jail time.

Last year, Moorer was convicted of kidnapping Elvis who went missing in December 2013. He is now serving 30 years for that charge and obstruction of justice.

Elvis is presumed dead, though her body has never been found.

15th Circuit Solicitor Jimmy Richardson believes a judge could still accept evidence on Monday. He said finding Elvis is the only thing he would accept.

“Part one of anything in this case would be where’s the body? That’s the first thing I would need answered,” he said. “I know what happened. We were able to prove what happened.”

Sidney Moorer’s wife, Tammy, is also serving 30 years for kidnapping in the case.

Both Sidney and Tammy must serve 85-percent of their sentence. Their kidnapping charged are now in the appellate process.

